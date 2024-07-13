Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are weighing up whether to offer the former Stoke City a contract...

Goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu has travelled with Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland squad ahead of today’s games against South Shields and Gateshead.

However, The Echo understands that the shot-stopper has not yet signed for the club with decision-makers weighing up the move. Noukeu is expected to play some part over the two games today.

The former Stoke City has been training with Sunderland over the past seven days and formed part of the senior group with Simon Moore, Anthony Patterson and Matty Young at the Academy of Light recently.

Nna Noukeu is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Championship rivals Stoke City. First-choice Patterson is expected to stay this summer despite interest with Moore having arrived to provide cover and competition after the departures of Alex Bass and Nathan Bishop.

The 22-year-old has mainly played academy football but did spend some time on loan with Crawley Town and Southend United before his release by The Potters last summer.