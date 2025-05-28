Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is facing a pivotal and demanding summer as he prepares to reshape Sunderland’s squad ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League. The Black Cats' promotion via the play-offs marks a new chapter, but also brings a host of new challenges, not least building a group capable of competing in the top flight.

With several loan players set to depart and interest already mounting in some of Sunderland’s key performers, outgoings are expected, while reinforcements will be required across the pitch. Speakman, working alongside head coach Régis Le Bris and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey, will now look to strengthen the spine of the team while also maintaining the youthful identity that has become a hallmark of Sunderland’s rise as interest grows in players like Jobe Bellingham.