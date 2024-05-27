Sunderland have had their fair share of transfer nightmares over the years.

Perhaps one of the Black Cats' most infamous incoming deals was Jack Rodwell’s move from Manchester City.

Rodwell joined Sunderland in 2014 for around £10million but struggled to make a major impact as the Black Cats were relegated to the Championship, when he was the only player who didn’t have a wage reduction written into his contract. The player was then heavily criticised as he made just six appearances the following campaign.

Rodwell has just been released by Australian club Sydney FC after being sent off in his last game for the club. The 33-year-old made 25 appearances for the A-League team after signing a two-year contract at the Allianz Stadium in 2022. Yet it’s been announced Rodwell won’t be offered a new deal and will be one of five players leaving Sydney following the end of the 2023/24 season.

Rodwell’s final appearance came as The Sky Blues were beaten 2-1 by Central Coast Mariners in the first leg of their A-League play-off semi-final first leg, meaning he was suspended for the reverse fixture which ended in a goalless draw.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland’s worst-ever transfer deals over the years:

1 . Milton Nunez Signed for a reported £1.6m by Peter Reid, Milton Nunez made just one league appearance for Sunderland. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2 . Darron Gibson His career at the Stadium of Light was a disaster from start to finish. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3 . Tore Andre Flo Bought for £6.75m, making him Sunderland's second most expensive purchase at the time. Only scored four goals during his time at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

4 . Jake Clarke-Salter Only Sunderland could sign England's under-21 captain only for him to flop. His best moment in red and white was arguably being sent off for a crazy tackle in a Wear-Tees derby at the Stadium of Light. Another Martin Bain special. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales