Transfers: Sunderland's starting XI and squad if the rumours are true - including multiple new signings: photo gallery

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and squad could look like next season if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true during the summer with the Black Cats now expextig multiple new signings...
By James Copley
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:20 BST

It has been an interesting summer for Sunderland with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper. Photo: George Wood


The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season. Photo: Stu Forster


The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason


The Australian centre-back has just signed for Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners.

4. CB: Nectar Triantis

The Australian centre-back has just signed for Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners. Photo: Hagen Hopkins


