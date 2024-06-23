Transfers: Sunderland player set for exit as Kristjaan Speakman eyes highly-rated 17-year-old - reports
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop will reportedly leave Sunderland this summer.
The shot-stopper joined the Black Cats from the Red Devils last summer but couldn’t unseat first-choice Anthony Patterson, making just one league appearance during his first season on Wearside.
Sunderland have since announced the departure of Alex Bass to Notts County after the former Portsmouth man spent last season out on loan with AFC Wimbledon with Bishop now expected to follow him out of the door. That’s according to Alan Nixon.
The Wearsiders also signed former Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore to compete with Patterson during the 2024-25 season, which will likely signal an end to Bishop’s career on Wearside. Nixon states that Sunderland’s second-choice stopper last season will be shipped out to make way for youngster Robert Cook.
Nixon adds that Sunderland are flying the Australian prospect to the North East for talks next month. The 17-year-old is rated as one of the best talents in the country and would be able to sign for the Black Cats as he carries a British passport.
