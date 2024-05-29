Transfers: Sunderland 'open talks' with West Ham striker ahead of 2024-25 Championship season
Sunderland have ‘opened talks’ with West Ham striker Devin Mubama, according to reports.
The teenager’s contract is set to expire at the London Stadium this summer and Sunderland are said to be the frontrunner to sign the forward player ahead of the summer transfer window.
The 19-year-old was linked with multiple clubs during the January transfer window when Sunderland, West Brom and Premier League club Everton were said to be monitoring his situation.
Mubama made just five league appearances last season and has played 18 times for West Ham’s first team after coming through the club’s academy. Mubama reportedly rejected a contract from West Ham as the player seeks first-team opportunities next campaign.
Football Insider have stated: “The compensation fee will be set by a tribunal unless his new club can agree terms with the Irons, with Sunderland currently exploring a deal to take him to the Stadium of Light,” but added “multiple other Championship clubs joining the Black Cats in the race to secure his signature.”
