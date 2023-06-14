The transfer window is now open and Sunderland have been linked with several incoming deals already.
The Black Cats now know that they will be playing in the Championship once more after losing in the play-off semi-finals over two legs to eventual promotion-winners Luton Town.
Since their fate was sealed, transfer rumours have started to swirl with Sunderland linked with several players and said to be making good progress on incoming deals during the summer.
Here, we take a look at EVERY player linked with Sunderland during the summer so far as clubs prepare for the window to open:
1. Luis Semedo
Sunderland are said to be close to signing Portuguese striker Luis Semedo. The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the club’s academy. Photo: EITAN ABRAMOVICH
2. Dion Sanderson
Sunderland have been linked with ex-loanee Dion Sanderson after it was revealed that the defender could leave Wolves on a permanent basis this summer. Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020-21 season while on loan from Wolves. The Black Cats were interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light and are thought to have approaches rejected due to their League One status at the time. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Jobe Bellingham
Jobe Bellingham is set to sign a four-year deal at Sunderland for significantly less than the £3million transfer fee first rumoured, according to fresh reports. Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light earlier this month. The deal is thought to have progressed to the medical stage with Bellingham expected to sign for Sunderland in the coming weeks. Photo: Cameron Smith
4. Daniel Iversen
Sunderland have been linked with Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen quite a few times during recent windows. However, the Foxes have just been relegated to the Championship from the Premier League and Anthony Patterson remains Sunderland's number-one stopper. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY