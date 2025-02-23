Sunderland were interested in the highly-rated attacker last January before he joined Burnley on loan

Reports have suggested Sunderland remain keen on signing Burnley loanee Marcus Edwards from Sporting Lisbon this summer despite missing out in January.

Alan Nixon has claimed that the Black Cats are keeping tabs on the former Tottenham man’s development at Turf Moor after he joined Scott Parker’s side on loan last January. The Wearsiders were also heavily linked with a move for the attacker during the winter trading period.

Nixon adds that if Sunderland are promoted to the Premier League under Regis Le Bris at the end of the current Championship season, then transfer chiefs at the Academy of Light will look to revisit a deal for the one-time Norwich City loanee.

Edwards has been on the books at Sporting since 2022 when he signed from fellow Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes. Prior to his move to the Iberian peninsula, he came through the ranks at Tottenham and enjoyed loan spells with Norwich City and Dutch outfit Excelsior. Alongside Sunderland and Burnley, several other English clubs were credited with an interest in Edwards last January, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton touted as admirers.

Why did Edwards join Burnley and not Sunderland?

“It feels amazing. Burnley is like a Premier League club. I’m really happy to be here,” Edwards said after the move to Burnley. “I know Scott from my time at Spurs. I know what he’s like. He’s ambitious, he’s driven. We had a good relationship back then so when I knew he wanted me to come that was enough for me.”

“From knowing what he’s like and how he is and the fact that Burnley is such a big club in general. It made sense. The main thing now is to get promoted back to the Premier League. I’m coming here to try and get myself into the team. I hope we can make it over the line this season and I hope Burnley fans will enjoy watching me play too.”