Sunderland, Preston, Leeds United and Sheffield United have been linked with the former Liverpool man

Sunderland-linked Liam Millar is also reportedly a transfer target for two Championship rivals.

The former Liverpool man spent last season on loan in the Championship at Preston North End from Swiss club Basel. However, the Canada international is expected to return to England on a permanent basis this summer.

Sunderland and Preston have been strongly linked with a deal for the winger, with the Black Cats viewing Millar as a potential Jack Clarke replacement should their star man depart for the Premier League during the off-season.

Leeds United and Sheffield United are now also said to be interested in Millar with Basel asking for a fee of around £2.1million for the player. The Blades were thought to be close to a deal for the attacker but their takeover has reportedly stalled the move.