Leicester and Southampton are reportedly tracking a Sunderland star as Régis Le Bris issues a blunt Dan Neil contract update

After serving as Sunderland’s undisputed No.1 for three consecutive campaigns and amassing over 150 senior appearances for his boyhood club, Patterson has featured just once in 2025-26 and is now seeking regular game time to aid his development.

Nixon reports that Sunderland are open to sanctioning a temporary move for the academy graduate, with Leicester currently leading the race. However, The Echo understands that the Black Cats would only do so if a replacement could be sourced. Southampton are also said to retain a long-term interest in the stopper, though a deal would depend on squad circumstances closer to the window. Midfielder Dan Neil has also attracted attention ahead of January, but Sunderland are not expected to let the influential playmaker leave, according to Nixon.

Régis Le Bris has revealed that Neil is currently an injury doubt for Everton’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Monday. A number of senior Sunderland players topped up their match sharpness in midweek as Sunderland’s Under-21s drew 2-2 with Anderlecht in the Premier League International Cup, but Neil was not among those involved.

Le Bris confirmed the midfielder had suffered a concussion during training. Le Bris said: “Yes, [we considered playing him in the U21s game], but he had a concussion from a training session. He might be available, but we'll have to wait.”

Omar Alderete is also going through the concussion protocols after missing last week’s win over Chelsea, though he is expected to be available to face Everton on Monday. Simon Adingra will also return to the squad after overcoming a minor hamstring issue.

Neil has found opportunities limited this season, but Le Bris believes his time will come during the Africa Cup of Nations, when several first-team players will be unavailable. “Yeah, for sure, they are aware of the situation [AFCON],” Le Bris said. “It's an opportunity for them. At the moment, those players don't have the opportunity, but they will have a clear opportunity in that minute. They just need to work hard and be ready for that. It's hard to say [how he will fare] because when you don't play, you don't know the output exactly, but his behaviour is perfect, so I'm confident.”

Neil’s long-term future also remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. “I don't think so,” Le Bris said when asked if there had been any progress on those talks.