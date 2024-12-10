Sunderland have been stepping up preparations in recent weeks for what could be a pivotal point in their season, with the head coach involved in meetings as he puts across what he is looking for in each respective position. With the broad criteria agreed upon, focus will now begin to turn to individuals as Sunderland look to strengthen their squad.

Le Bris has consistently said that the business Sunderland do will be guided to a large extent by how the injury situation develops over the coming weeks, with Salis Abdul Samed and Ahmed Abdullahi both expected to debut before the window opens. But as things stand, the head coach admits the final third is where the need is greatest.

"We have done a lot of work on the profiles I like as a head coach and how I can define this for each position," Le Bris said on the club's preparations for the window to date. So it was a question of sharing these ideas and discussing them. We shared this with the recruitment staff and the coaching staff, and discussed how we can combine these different points of view to ensure we are really connected.

"Now we will have different profiles to assess. It is easy to find our weakest position right now but things can change, so it will be more intense [closer to the window]. But our thoughts on these [initial] profiles are very clear.

