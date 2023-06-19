News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Transfer talks underway for ex-Sunderland and Manchester United man's return to Championship club

The latest transfer talk from around the Championship includes news of a former Sunderland defender.

By James Copley
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Ex-Sunderland defender Reece James could well be back on his way to Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports,

The 29-year-old joined the Owls in League One on loan from Blackpool during last summer's window and made 34 appearances in all competitions as Darren Moore qualified for the play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two extraordinary games against Peterborough United later and a last-gasp winner at Wembley against Barnsley at Wembley means that Sheffield Wednesday will compete in the Championship next season.

One of the teams Wednesday will replace are Blackpool, who are James' parent club and have just re-appointed Neil Critchley as manager following relegation to League One.

Most Popular

However, our sister title in Sheffield states regarding James' future: "The Star understands that, while nothing has been agreed as yet, there is hope that the Owls will be able to strike a deal with the Tangerines after they were relegated to League One, with Moore eager to bring the 29-year-old back as they target further improvement following their return to the second tier of English football."

In other Championship-related transfer news, Norwich City have reportedly agreed a deal for Giresunspor winger Borja Sainz. The 22-year-old scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 games for Giresunspor as they were relegated from Turkey’s top flight last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Tyler Burey is set to leave Sunderland's Championship rivals Millwall after the Lions accepted a bid for the winger thought to be from League One outfit Oxford United. The 22-year-old made 26 appearances last season but was injured for large parts of Millwall's campaign.

Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayReece JamesLeague OneSunderlandHillsborough