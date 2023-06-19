Ex-Sunderland defender Reece James could well be back on his way to Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports,

The 29-year-old joined the Owls in League One on loan from Blackpool during last summer's window and made 34 appearances in all competitions as Darren Moore qualified for the play-offs.

Two extraordinary games against Peterborough United later and a last-gasp winner at Wembley against Barnsley at Wembley means that Sheffield Wednesday will compete in the Championship next season.

One of the teams Wednesday will replace are Blackpool, who are James' parent club and have just re-appointed Neil Critchley as manager following relegation to League One.

However, our sister title in Sheffield states regarding James' future: "The Star understands that, while nothing has been agreed as yet, there is hope that the Owls will be able to strike a deal with the Tangerines after they were relegated to League One, with Moore eager to bring the 29-year-old back as they target further improvement following their return to the second tier of English football."

In other Championship-related transfer news, Norwich City have reportedly agreed a deal for Giresunspor winger Borja Sainz. The 22-year-old scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 games for Giresunspor as they were relegated from Turkey’s top flight last season.

