Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman is said to have flown into the United Kingdom to lead negotiations with Bale.

The 32-year-old, who was born in the city and supported the club as a boy, is available on a free transfer having left Real Madrid after nine years in Spain.

As well as a potential move to Cardiff City, a third stint at Tottenham has also been mentioned.

Gareth Bale celebrates with Rob Page.

If Bale were to make the move to the Bluebirds, he could potentially play against Sunderland following the Black Cats' promotion to the Championship

Bale’s deflected goal last night against Ukraine secured Wales’ passage to the finals of a World Cup for the first time since 1958.

That means Sunderland fans could be watching Nathan Broadhead play in Qatar later this year.

The Everton striker continues to be linked with a return to Sunderland following a successful loan stint this season.

Broadhead was called up to the Wales squad to face Ukraine but had to withdraw from Rob Page’s Wales squad due to an injury.

Broadhead scored 13 goals in 27 appearances while on loan with the Black Cats during the 2021/22 season, despite multiple injury setbacks.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract at Everton, meaning another loan move would seem unlikely unless he signs a new deal at Goodison Park.