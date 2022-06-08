Januzaj is now a free agent after Spanish club Real Sociedad confirmed that the attacker, alongside former Arsenal man Nacho Moneral, would not continue at the La Liga outfit next season.
The Belgian attacker arrived at Sociedad back in 2017 and has played 167 games for the club, scoring 23 goals.
The former Manchester United man won the Copa del Rey with Sociedad and participated in three Europa League campaigns.
The 27-year-old appeared 28 times for Sunderland during the ill-fated 2016-17 campaign under David Moyes, in which the club was relegated to the Championship after a 10-season stay in the Premier League.
However, according to El Desmarque, Januzaj’s next club could be West Ham with his contract at Real Sociedad set to expire at the end of June.
That move would see him link up with Januzaj’s former manager at Sunderland and Manchester United, Moyes.
The player has also been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona under head coach Xavi.
Cash strapped Barca are said to be looking for ways to get around their estimated £1.16billion worth of debt, with free transfers high on their agenda.
According to reports in Spain, Januzaj has been mentioned as a solution for the Catalan club.
The ex-Dortmund loanee has returned to the fringes of Roberto Martinez’ Belgium squad in recent years and has a shot at featuring at the Qatar 2022 World Cup if his next move goes well.