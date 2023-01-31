Championship transfer news: Preston North End in ‘advanced talks’ to sign recently released Fulham man
Preston North End are in “advanced talks” to sign recently released Fulham man Josh Onomah - according to reports.
Football Insider have stated that Preston North End are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Josh Onomah on a free transfer after his Fulham exit yesterday afternoon.
The 25-year-olf is now a free agent after mutually agreeing to cancel his contract at Craven Cottage on Monday, alerting a host of Championship clubs including Preston.
The former Tottenham man was entering the last six months of his contract at Craven Cottage before both player and club agreed to cancel the deal early.
Deadline day looks set to be a busy one for clubs up and down the EFL but Onomah could sign for Preston after the window closes given his free agent status.
Sunderland are thought to have signed Joe Anderson from Everton, with the central defender penning a goodbye message on social media last night. The Black Cats are also still interested in bringing Ellis Simms back to the Stadium of Light.