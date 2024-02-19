Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland loanee Yann M'Vila has signed a short-term deal with West Brom after reports linking him with Wearside return last January.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiacos at the end of last season, while he was recently linked with a return to Wearside.

M'Vila made 40 appearances for Sunderland on loan during the 2015-16 season and became a popular figure on Wearside. At the end of last year, the midfielder spoke about his desire to find a club where he can play regularly.

After joining West Brom, M'Vila said: “I know the manager Carlos Corberán really well and he knows me really well because we worked together before in Greece at Olympiakos.

“It was a pleasure to work with him and I’m really pleased to be back with him again now. He contacted me and asked me to come here and straight away, I said yes.”