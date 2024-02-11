Transfer news: Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City eyeing summer loan deal for ex-Sunderland favourite
Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City are keen on a summer loan deal for ex-Sunderland man Amad Diallo.
Amad enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Sunderland last season in the Championship and helped propel Tony Mowbray's Sunderland side to the play-offs. The Black Cats were keen for the player to return last summer but a knee injury complicated matters.
The Black Cats did make inquiries about re-signing the 21-year-old during the January transfer window but were told the player wasn’t available.
Amad returned to training in December but has made just one Premier League appearance since. The forward was also an unused substitute for the Red Devils’ FA Cup match against Newport and league game against Wolves.
However, The Sun have now stated that Birmingham City and Watford are keen on a deal for Amad during the summer window. Their report also states that Manchester United are asking for the majority of the player's wages to be paid. Amad rejected a winter move to Middlesbrough in January.