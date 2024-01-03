Transfer news: Ipswich Town have concluded their first deal of the window ahead of facing Sunderland next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's Championship rivals Ipswich Town have completed the loan signing of Jeremy Sarmiento from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Black Cats face Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light on Saturday but will then return to league action against Ipswich Town away from home in the Championship seven days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Ipswich Town have already concluded a new signing after the January transfer window opened on January 1, with the 21-year-old, who can play in a variety of attacking positions signing for the club. The forward will be in contention to face Sunderland next week after spending the first half of the campaign with West Bromwich Albion, scoring twice in 20 Championship appearances

“I’m very excited to be joining Ipswich at a time when they have been on a great run since winning promotion to the Championship,” Sarmiento said. “Ipswich were always there, after interest in the summer which didn’t quite work out, but I’m here now and I’m ready to do my best.

“It’s happened quickly and smoothly and I’ve enjoyed my conversations with the Manager, which made it clear this is where I should play, so I’m excited to try and show him what I can do and earn minutes in a team which plays a style I think will suit me.