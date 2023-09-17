Transfer news: Sunderland youngster wanted by Nottingham Forest for £300k - reports
The latest Sunderland-related transfer news and gossip from around the web.
Sunderland youngster Tom Watson was the subject of transfer interest from Nottingham Forest during the summer window, according to reports.
The Sun have stated that the Premier League outfit remains interested in the 17-year-old youth international and rated that midfielder at around £300,000 during the last transfer window.
However, that fee will have increased after Watson penned a new deal at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.
The England youth star had been attracting attention from Rangers and several Premier League as he entered the final year of his two-year scholarship contract.
Watson's rise closely mirrored that of Rigg's last season and culminated in him making his debut against Huddersfield Town.
Earbrows were raised, though, after Watson didn't feature during Sunderland's pre-season amid contract and transfer uncertainty. It is understood, though, that Watson picked up a back injury towards the end of last season, which he is still working his way back from.