Sunderland, West Brom and Atletico Madrid were reportedly interested in free agent midfielder Yan M'Vila this summer.

The 33-year-old one-time Sunderland loanee is currently without a club after leaving Greek outfit Olympiacos at the end of last season.

The France international spent a memorable season at the Black Cats, as he helped guide the side to Premier League survival during the 2015-16 campaign.

He featured 40 times for the Wearsiders during his year in the North East, netting once, a free-kick against Aston Villa in the league. However, after Sunderland declined to take up an option to make the deal a permanent one, M’Vila left England and returned to Rubin Kazan.

The Black Cats were then relegated from the Premier League the following season under David Moyes, ending the club's ten-season stay in the top-flight of English football with M'Vila going on to play for Inter Milan, Saint-Étienne and Olympiacos.

However, reports in M'Vila's homeland had claimed that the midfielder was the subject of interest from several clubs - including Sunderland - and that the player spoke with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

French outlet RMC Sport stated: "In England, two clubs inquired: West Bromwich Albion, where the coach is called Carlos Corberán and knew M'Vila in Greece, and Sunderland: the player had also exchanged this summer with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, owner of the Championship team and son of the former bosses of OM."