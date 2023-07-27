Transfer news: Sunderland trialist in 'advanced talks' with club following Chelsea release
The one-time Chelsea player had been on trial with Sunderland last weekend.
Former Chelsea player Silko Thomas is said to be in "advanced talks" over a move to Championship club Leicester City, according to a report from the Evening Standard.
The attacker was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town over the weekend on trial, a game in which he scored.
The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats.
Thomas is described as an attacking player who is comfortable on either wing as well as through the middle and is reportedly exciting to watch whilst possessing an eye for goal but now looks set to join Leicester City following his trial with Sunderland last weekend.