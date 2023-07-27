Former Chelsea player Silko Thomas is said to be in "advanced talks" over a move to Championship club Leicester City, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

The attacker was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town over the weekend on trial, a game in which he scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats.