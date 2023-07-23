Sunderland have seemingly taken former Chelsea loanee Silko Thomas on trial during the summer window.

The attacker was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town over the weekend.

The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer but has now moved on to a stint with the Black Cats.

Thomas is described as an attacking player who is comfortable on either wing as well as through the middle and is reportedly exciting to watch whilst possessing an eye for goal.