Transfer news: Sunderland submit 'final' £2.5m offer for youth international attacker

The latest transfer gossip with Sunderland reportedly submitting a "final" bid for an attacker.

By James Copley
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland have made a "final' bid to Zorya for striker Nazariy Rusyn, according to reports.

Rusyn, who is a Ukrainian youth international, netted 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and scored for Zorya in their a1-1 draw against Rukh Liev earlier this season.

However, Rusyn wasn’t named in the squad as Ukrainian side Zorya Lugansk won 2-1 against Vorskla over the weekend prompting speculation that a move was close.

Rusyn played in Zorya Lugansk’s first two league games of the season yet manager Nenad Lalatovic said the striker missed the Vorskla game with a minor injury.

Fresh reports, though, have stated that Sunderland have submitted a "final" offer with the said to be between €2million and €3million (£1.7million to £2.5million), according to journalist Igor Burbas. Talk has also suggested that Zorya will receive a 20% sell-on clause

The report also claims that Rusyn is Sunderland’s top target but that the Black Cats are also looking at two alternative attackers.

