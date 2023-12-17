Transfer news: Sunderland starlet Jobe has once again been linked with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have once again been linked with Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

Like brother Jude Bellingham, Jobe rose through the ranks at Birmingham City and broke into the first team at a young age but decided to move on.

Jobe signed for Sunderland last summer, reuniting with former coach Mike Dodds with another former Birmingham City staff member, Kristkaan Speakman, instrumental in the deal in his role as the Black Cats' sporting director. His brother moved from Dortmund to Real Madrid.

According to SPORT, the Spanish giants are closely monitoring Jobe's progress on Wearside after a string of impressive performances from the youngster this season, including the winning goal against Leeds United earlier this week. Reports also suggest that several Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on the former Birmingham City man.