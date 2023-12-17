Transfer news: Sunderland starlet Jobe has once again been linked with Real Madrid.

Transfer news: Real Madrid re-linked with young Sunderland star after breakthrough season
Real Madrid have once again been linked with Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.
Like brother Jude Bellingham, Jobe rose through the ranks at Birmingham City and broke into the first team at a young age but decided to move on.
Jobe signed for Sunderland last summer, reuniting with former coach Mike Dodds with another former Birmingham City staff member, Kristkaan Speakman, instrumental in the deal in his role as the Black Cats' sporting director. His brother moved from Dortmund to Real Madrid.
According to SPORT, the Spanish giants are closely monitoring Jobe's progress on Wearside after a string of impressive performances from the youngster this season, including the winning goal against Leeds United earlier this week. Reports also suggest that several Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on the former Birmingham City man.
Since signing for Sunderland, Jobe has made 21 Championship appearances for the club so far this season, netting four times and chipping in with an assist while cementing himself as a firm fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.