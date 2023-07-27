Sunderland have been re-linked with former Blackburn Rovers and Gillingham player Bradley Dack.

Head coach Tony Mowbray worked with the 29-year-old free agent at Ewood Park and is known to be an admirer of the midfielder.

Dack had a 12-month option in his contract that Rovers chose not to trigger at the end of last season, bringing his six-year stay at Ewood Park to an end and meaning he is available on a free transfer.

The Black Cats were linked with a move for Dack last January but the move failed to materialise with Mowbray hinting that the player didn't fit the club's current model of buying young players.

However, Alan Nixon has stated that Sunderland could break that model and sanction a move for Dack if he is willing to accept their salary offer.

Back in Dember last year, Mowbray said regarding the Dack transfer speculation: "I love Bradley Dack. What an amazing guy and, two years ago, what an amazing footballer.

"I haven't seen it (reports of a move for Dack) because I don't read it, but if you're telling me it's been out there, there has been no contact to the football club.

"Bradley is obviously not very happy because he's not playing and he was probably the best player in the Championship two years ago before his two cruciate knee ligament (injuries).