Sunderland have reportedly netted a six-figure sum from Toby Bell's move to Premier League club Chelsea.

The 14-year-old goalkeeper came up through the youth ranks at the Academy of Light but had been attracting serious interest from clubs higher up the food chain before making the switch to London.

Given his age, Bell is not permitted to sign a professional contract leaving him free to sign for any club with Sunderland to be compensated via an agreement with Chelsea or a tribunal if one could not be reached.

However, Alan Nixon of The Sun on Sunday has stated that Sunderland have netted a cool £700,000 from the deal to take Bell to Chelsea with reports suggesting that the figure could rise should the player turn out for England in the future.