Wright is in demand with up to four clubs chasing his signature this month.

League One Portsmouth are the latest to be linked with a strong interest in Wright, who could be allowed to leave on loan before the January 31 deadline.

Derby County, Aberdeen and Hibernian have also been credited with an interest.

The 30-year-old played a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One last season but has started just six league games this year.

However, according to the BBC, Wright is “unlikely” to join Portsmouth during this window.

The Scottish Daily Express also stateAberdeen and Hibernian are among a number of clubs who are interested in a loan move for Wright, who signed a new two-year contract last summer.

New Pompey boss Mousinho told The News: ‘I will have to speak to the recruitment team – Rich (Hughes) and Phil (Boardman) – and see where we are with everything.

“That will be something we will do today and really knuckle down, but my entire focus was not on that on Tuesday night. It might have been on their part, but my focus has been on the game, so I will sit down and have a look at what we're going to do.

“I know about Bailey, he’s an excellent player and got Sunderland out of League One last year.

“When you are saying names like that, of course he would be a really solid addition to the squad.