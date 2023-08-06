Transfer news: Sunderland make £1.7m bid for 13-goal youth international attacker - reports
The latest transfer news from around the web with Sunderland linked with a £1.7m-rated attacker.
Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Nazariy Rusyn with reports in Ukraine suggesting the Black Cats have made an offer.
According to Zorya Londonsk (via Roker Report), Sunderland have offered a package of €2million (£1.7million) plus bonuses for the forward following the departure of Issac Lihadji earlier this week
Lihadji, 22, left Sunderland to join Qatar-based side Al-Duhail SC for an undisclosed fee last Friday after making just six senior appearances for the Black Cats after moving to Wearside on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January from French club Lille.
Rusyn, who is a Ukrainian youth international, netted 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists in Ukrainian Premier League last season and scored for Zorya in their a1-1 draw against Rukh Liev earlier this week.
Zorya Londonsk have also stated that other clubs are interested in signing the attacker during the summer transfer window but that Sunderland are the only team to have bid so far.