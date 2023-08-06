Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Nazariy Rusyn with reports in Ukraine suggesting the Black Cats have made an offer.

According to Zorya Londonsk (via Roker Report), Sunderland have offered a package of €2million (£1.7million) plus bonuses for the forward following the departure of Issac Lihadji earlier this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lihadji, 22, left Sunderland to join Qatar-based side Al-Duhail SC for an undisclosed fee last Friday after making just six senior appearances for the Black Cats after moving to Wearside on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January from French club Lille.

Rusyn, who is a Ukrainian youth international, netted 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists in Ukrainian Premier League last season and scored for Zorya in their a1-1 draw against Rukh Liev earlier this week.