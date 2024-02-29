Transfer news: Sunderland loan deal comes to an end amid summer contract decision
Sunderland have confirmed that goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze has returned to the club after a one-month loan deal.
The shot-stopper joined non-league side Consett AFC on a one-month loan deal in January but the move has not been extended and Chibueze has returned to Sunderland.
Born in London, Chibueze joined Leicester City in 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Premier League giants Chelsea before joining Sunderland last summer.
Chibueze, who is also of Nigerian descent, has played predominantly in the under-18s and under-21s Premier League competition and has also been capped four times at England under-16 level.
The 20-year-old's contract at the club is set to expire in June, though Sunderland do have the option to extend the deal for a further year.
Sunderland are exploring their options regarding young goalkeeper Adam Richardson during the second half of the season, The Echo has learned.
Richardson is highly rated by coaches at the Academy of Light and that faith was reflected with the offer of a three-year deal last May, which extended his stay on Wearside until the summer of 2026 when signed.