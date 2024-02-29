Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have confirmed that goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze has returned to the club after a one-month loan deal.

The shot-stopper joined non-league side Consett AFC on a one-month loan deal in January but the move has not been extended and Chibueze has returned to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in London, Chibueze joined Leicester City in 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Premier League giants Chelsea before joining Sunderland last summer.

Chibueze, who is also of Nigerian descent, has played predominantly in the under-18s and under-21s Premier League competition and has also been capped four times at England under-16 level.

The 20-year-old's contract at the club is set to expire in June, though Sunderland do have the option to extend the deal for a further year.

Sunderland are exploring their options regarding young goalkeeper Adam Richardson during the second half of the season, The Echo has learned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad