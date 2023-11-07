Transfer news: Sunderland linked with 17-year-old Leeds United and Everton target
The latest transfer news sees Championship duo Sunderland and Leeds United linked with a Barnsley wonderkid.
Sunderland are among a number of clubs linked with 17-year-old wonderkid Fabio Jalo ahead of the January transfer window.
Football website TEAMtalk have stated that Brighton, Everton and Fulham are also keeping an eye on the youngster ahead of the winter window.
Their report also claims that Championship Leeds United and Sunderland are also amongst the sides showing a real interest in the Barnsley player.
Jalo joined Barnsley from Portuguese club Benfica aged just 16-years-old in the summer of 2022, the same club that Sunderland signed Luis Hemir Semedo from during the last transfer window
The Lisbon-born player made his debut for The Tykes in August of that year and became one of Barnsley’s youngest players of all time in the process.
Jalo netted his first goal for the Tykes in their FA Cup draw with Horsham on Friday after the forward scored a superb strike from the edge of the box that found the top corner.