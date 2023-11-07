Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are among a number of clubs linked with 17-year-old wonderkid Fabio Jalo ahead of the January transfer window.

Football website TEAMtalk have stated that Brighton, Everton and Fulham are also keeping an eye on the youngster ahead of the winter window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their report also claims that Championship Leeds United and Sunderland are also amongst the sides showing a real interest in the Barnsley player.

Jalo joined Barnsley from Portuguese club Benfica aged just 16-years-old in the summer of 2022, the same club that Sunderland signed Luis Hemir Semedo from during the last transfer window

The Lisbon-born player made his debut for The Tykes in August of that year and became one of Barnsley’s youngest players of all time in the process.