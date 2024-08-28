Transfer news: Sunderland 'in talks' over Lens defensive midfielder loan ahead of deadline day - reports
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland are reportedly in talks to sign Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samedi.
French outlet L’Equipe have stated that the player is in talks over a loan deal to the Stadium of Light. They also add that talks are “progressing positively”. The news comes after Sunderland slapped a £6million price tag on Pierre Ekwah.
The 22-year-old made 40 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last season but was sidelined with a back injury during pre-season, meaning the Frenchman fell behind the likes of Chris Rigg, Jobe, Dan Neil and Alan Browne.
It was claimed last month that Italian side Udinese were interested in Ekwah, while Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Fulham have been credited with interest over the past 12 months. Leicester have also been linked with the midfielder.
Reports in France have now stated that Saint-Etienne are looking into a deal for Ekwah with Sunderland said to rate the midfielder at around £6million. Interestingly, Saint-Etienne have also been linked with Abdul Samedi.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.