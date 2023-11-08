Transfer news: Sunderland face competition for £34m-rated potential loanee after injury comeback
The latest transfer news on Manchester United man Amad Diallio with Sunderland still showing interest.
Sunderland will face big competition in January if they are to sign Amad Diallo on loan once again.
Fresh reports this week have linked Premier League club Wolves with a January loan move for the former Sunderland loanee.
Amad joined Manchester United in 2021 for a fee which could rise to around £34million with add-ons but found himself out on loan with Rangers and then Sunderland.
The 21-year-old returned to United at the end of last season following his impressive loan spell on Wearside, where he scored 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances.
Amad, though, hasn’t played for the Premier League club following the setback he suffered in pre-season, with Football Transfers stating that Wolves have made contact with United over a potential winter loan move.
Sunderland showed interest in Amad during last summer's window and were keen to sign the attacking midfielder on loan once again but the Ivorian's pre-season injury halted their plan with Manchester United keen for his recovery to take place with them and not Sunderland.
The 21-year-old has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, with a club option of an extra year. The Red Devils will have to assess whether another loan move would benefit the forward in January, with Sunderland keeping an eye on the situation.
Tony Mowbray's Black Cats are next in action against Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this weekend after last Saturday's goalless draw against 10-man Swansea City in Wales.