Sunderland have been linked with a youth midfielder from Red Bull Leipzig

According to the latest transfer reports, Sunderland are interested in a midfielder from Germany.

Elias Lenz is the latest player to be named concerning a move to Wearside ahead of the summer window. German national outlet Bild have stated that Red Bull Leipzig are releasing several players from their U19s set-up and that Sunderland could target Lenz.

The publication also says that Lenz has been on trial with the Wearsiders after captaining Red Bull Leipzig’s under-19s side this season. The player has been with the club since 2016. The 18-year-old plays predominately in central midfield and stands at around 6 foot and one inch tall.