Transfer news: Sunderland eyeing Red Bull Leipzig midfielder after Wearside trial - reports
According to the latest transfer reports, Sunderland are interested in a midfielder from Germany.
Elias Lenz is the latest player to be named concerning a move to Wearside ahead of the summer window. German national outlet Bild have stated that Red Bull Leipzig are releasing several players from their U19s set-up and that Sunderland could target Lenz.
The publication also says that Lenz has been on trial with the Wearsiders after captaining Red Bull Leipzig’s under-19s side this season. The player has been with the club since 2016. The 18-year-old plays predominately in central midfield and stands at around 6 foot and one inch tall.
Lenz has made a total of 49 appearances for Red Bull Leipzig under-19s including 23 in the A-Junioren Bundesliga North-Northeast League, scoring once. However, the player has yet to make a senior appearance for the club, suggesting his signing by Sunderland would be a developmental one.
