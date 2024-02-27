Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are exploring their options regarding young goalkeeper Adam Richardson during the second half of the season, The Echo has learned.

Richardson is highly rated by coaches at the Academy of Light and that faith was reflected with the offer of a three-year deal last May, which extended his stay on Wearside until the summer of 2026 when signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old played for Sunderland during pre-season under Tony Mowbray and was set to join the senior goalkeeping group behind Nathan Bishop and first-choice Anthony Patterson before sustaining an injury towards the end of last summer.

Richardson has since returned to fitness at the Academy of Light and has featured twice for Sunderland's under-21 team but is vying for minutes with the aforementioned Bishop, meaning the Black Cats are looking into the possibility of a loan move.

Although the January transfer window is now closed, non-league clubs can still loan players from teams in the EFL and Premier League. Sunderland recently sent highly-rated goalkeeper Matty Young, 16, to Darlington in the National League North to gain first-team minutes - and The Echo understands the Wearsiders are looking into a similar move for Richardson.

Under-21 striker Harry Gardiner is currently on loan at Blyth Spartans, who also play in the National League North, with former Hartlepool United loanee Zak Johnson recently joining Irish club Dundalk on loan from Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have a good record when it comes to goalkeepers, having produced England's number one Jordan Pickford through their academy system and current Sunderland first-choice Anthony Patterson.

Patterson has made 111 Sunderland appearances aged just 23 after a spell at Notts County in the National League helped to springboard his career. Pickford spent time at Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End on loan before breaking into Sunderland's first team and eventually moving on to Everton for an initial fee of £25million.