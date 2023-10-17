Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland return to action in the Championship against Stoke City away from home this coming Saturday.

Stoke, who are managed by former Black Cats promotion-winning boss Alex Neil, have struggled for form during the early part of their season.

The Potters sit 21st in the Championship table ahead of back-to-back home games against Sunderland and Leeds. Sunderland, though may also be able to welcome back some of their first-team players for the match against Stok.

However, midfielder Dan Neil will be suspended following his red card against Middlesbrough last time out. Here, we take a look at the main Sunderland headlines you may have missed ahead of the game:

The latest on Jobe Bellingham and Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reportedly sent scouts to watch Sunderland's teenage sensation Jobe Bellingham.

The 18-year-old moved to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City over the summer window as brother Jude Bellingham completed a sensational switch from Dortmund to Real Madrid for a whopping €103 million.

Since his arrival in Spain, the England international has cemented himself as a firm fan favourite and has already scored ten goals in ten games for the Spanish giants.

Brother Jobe Bellingham has also enjoyed a good start to the 2023-24 season and is now a regular in midfield under head coach Tony Mowbray and has also been deployed as a striker and an attacking midfielder.

Jobe Bellingham has played 11 times for Sunderland so far in the Championship, netting two goals and earning another call-up to England's under-19 set-up. Now, though, Spanish publication El National has stated that Real Madrid are now scouting the player.

Yan M'Vila wants a new club as soon as possible

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of free agent midfielder Yann M'Vila.

The 33-year-old one-time Sunderland loanee is currently without a club after leaving Greek outfit Olympiacos at the end of last season but was recently linked with a return to Wearside.

The France international spent a memorable season at the Black Cats, as he helped guide the side to Premier League survival during the 2015-16 campaign.

Taking to his Twitter, football reporter Romano had this to say: "Yann M’Vila, ready for new chapter as he’s still available as free agent — no talks with Atléti despite links but open to new opportunities.

"He’s training every single day since he left Olympiacos — now working two times per day in Lyon, ready for new club asap."

Premier League sides eye Sunderland goalkeeper

Premier League clubs are reportedly scouting Sunderland academy goalkeeper Matthew Young.

Still only 16, the stopper has played for the club’s under-18s and under-21s teams this term, while he was part of the Black Cats senior squad which travelled to America during pre-season - featuring in a friendly match against New Mexico United.

According to the i, Manchester United and Manchester City are monitoring the teenager’s progress, with City representatives regularly watching him in action for Sunderland’s youth sides. The same report claims Young is also on the FA’s radar, with an England age group call-up expected.