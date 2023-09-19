Transfer news: Sunderland defender subject of loan interest from National League club
The Sunderland defender has just signed a new three-year deal with the club.
Hartlepool United are considering an approach for Sunderland’s young defender Zak Johnson.
That's according to a report by our sister title, the Hartlepool Mail. Johnson signed a new three-year contract with his boyhood club earlier this summer.
The 18-year-old was a consistent starter for the Black Cats’ under-21s side last season and has regularly trained with the first team over the last year.
Pools manager John Askey is understood considering a loan move for Johnson with the likes of Edon Pruti, Matt Dolan and summer signing Kieran Burton out of favour at the Suit Direct Stadium currently and with the National League club struggling in defence.
“I am delighted to extend my stay here at Sunderland. This is my home, and it has been for over 10 years now," Johnson said after signing a new deal at Sunderland. “I’d like to thank all my teammates and all the coaches that have helped me develop into the player I am today.
“There is a still a long way to go, but I know this is the right place for me to continue my development.”
Johnson made his Sunderland debut during a Papa John’s trophy match against Manchester United in 2021.
Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls added: “Zak has had an outstanding few seasons with the academy. He has consistently performed to an exceptional level, leading to him being stretched into older age groups.
“This led to external recognition when he was selected to play, and captain, England Under-18s in their most recent international camp in June 2023.