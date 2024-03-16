Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kelechi Chibueze has re-joined Consett AFC on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The goalkeeper joined the non-league side on a one-month loan deal in January but the move was not extended and Chibueze returned to Sunderland, featuring for the club's under-21s following his arrival back at the Academy of Light.

However, the shot-stopper has now returned to consett with Sunderland's academy manager Robin Nicholls explaining that the opportunity was a good one for the player at this stage of his development

“Kel has had a very high number of training sessions this season and is someone who is able to train across a number of different groups," Nicholls said. "This is another good opportunity for Kel to get some minutes under his belt following a strong performance for the U21s this week versus Man City.”

Born in London, Chibueze joined Leicester City in 2020 after coming through Premier League giants Chelsea's youth ranks before joining Sunderland last summer. Chibueze, who is also of Nigerian descent, has played predominantly in the under-18s and under-21s Premier League competition and has also been capped four times at England under-16 level.

The 20-year-old's contract at the club is set to expire in June, though Sunderland do have the option to extend the deal for a further year should they choose to trigger that particular clause.