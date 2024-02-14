Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Zak Johnson has joined Dundalk in Ireland on loan after returning from Hartlepool United earlier this season.

The 19-year-old initially joined Pools on a one-month loan agreement in September, before the deal was extended until January. Johnson made 12 appearances during his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium, after being part of Sunderland's first-team squad for their pre-season US tour. He also started Sunderland's EFL Cup game against Crewe in August.

However, Johnson will now join Dundalk on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Johnson captained England’s under-18s in the summer and has made a small number of appearances for Sunderland’s first-team in the EFL Trophy and the Carabao Cup in recent seasons.

The teenager, though, is relishing the opportunity to gain regular first-team minutes with Dundalk as he looks to continue his development.

“When Sunderland agreed that I should go and get some minutes elsewhere, I set up a Zoom call with the gaffer here and Brian Gartland and I was hooked straight way,” said Johnson after concluding the move.

“I know for my development that I need to play first-team football and I think this will be a great opportunity for me to take a big step forward in my career.”

Sunderland's academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “This is an exciting move for Zak and gives him the chance to challenge himself at a good level of football following a year in which he has experienced international football as well as playing in the National League for Hartlepool, the EFL Cup for our first team, and a variety of competitions with our U21s.

"Our discussions with Dundalk FC have been very positive and they delivered excellently on the role Zak would play in their system. It is a good test for Zak to operate in a team who have high ambitions.”

“Zak has had first-team experience already this season with Hartlepool and he captained England U18s last summer which is a great achievement considering the wealth of talent at underage level,” said Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell.