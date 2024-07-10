Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The midfielder is reportedly set for a medical at Sunderland ahead of a move this summer

Alan Browne is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Sunderland ahead of a move to the club this summer.

Browne is a free agent following his departure from Deepdale at the end of last season and the Black Cats believe he could be a strong addition to their squad as they look to push for a play-off place this season.

It's understood that the 29-year-old has held positive initial talks with Sunderland and visited the region as he weighs up his next steps, though he does have interest from elsewhere, notably in Turkey. However, the Irish Examiner have stated Browne is set for a medical at the Academy of Light

The Black Cats are keen on strengthening their central midfield and have also held an interest in former Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood. Browne has also attracted interest from Championship rivals Coventry City.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris wants to add experience to his squad after the departure of Corry Evans. He said: "We are thinking about one or two more experienced players, who know the Championship very well, for example, and have high standards when it comes to training.

“They can help dictate the way of playing and lead the team during the game. These kind of players could be young or could be older."

Last week Preston boss Ryan Lowe spoke at length regarding Browne following his departure from the club. He said: "What I will say is that he's been a fantastic servant for the football club - 400 plus [appearances]. We were planning with and without him, in terms of transfers. He was a fantastic character around the place, a fantastic leader - and he did an unbelievable job for Preston North End.