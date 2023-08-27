Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has once again been linked with Championship rivals Southampton.

The Scot is entering the last year of his current contract at the Stadium of Light with talks of a new deal believed to have reached an impasse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Express states that Stewart is Southampton's main target following relegation from the Premier League last season with manager Russell Martin said to be "keen" to land the forward.

Premier League club Luton Town have also been linked with a move for Stewart during the summer transfer window after the striker 10 goals in 13 Championship games last season and 24 in 46 during the 2021-22 promotion campaign in League One.

Rangers and Middlesbrough are also said to be interested in a move for Stewart with the striker edging closer towards a return from injury.

Stewart’s contract situation does leave Sunderland in a vulnerable position, after over a year of trying to negotiate a new deal with the forward.

The Scot remains on the same contract he signed when he moved to Wearside from Ross County in January 2021, despite scoring 40 goals in 80 appearances for the Black Cats.