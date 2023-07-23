Southampton are the 'favourites' to land Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to Alan Nixon.

Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Southampton are all said to be interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. However, reports have claimed that the Saints are now the frontrunners.

Alan Nixon claims that the striker is wanted by the three Championship clubs with Stewart's former boss at Sunderland Alex Neil waiting for the Scot to return to fitness before tabling an offer.

Tony Mowbray's brother, Darren Mowbray, also took over as Southampton's head of recruitment following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season.

The striker has one year left on his Sunderland deal with contract talks understood to have stalled. However, the Scottish forward is injured and is expected to miss the start of the season.

The 27-year-old remained in England with Sunderland's other injured played as the rest of Tony Mowbray's squad jetted off to America to play three pre-season friendlies.

Premier League club Luton Town have also been linked with a move for Stewart during the summer transfer window after the striker 10 goals in 13 Championship games last season and 24 in 46 during the 2021-22 promotion campaign in League One.

Sunderland are still short on striking options up front with new signing Hemir currently the club's only fit senior option with the Portugal youth international expected to start on the opening day of the season against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on August 8.