Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The transfer deadline passes on Thursday at 11pm with Sunderland involved in several incoming and outgoing transfer deals ahead of a busy day.

The Black Cats have signed Leo Fuhr Hjelde from Leeds United with the defender able to play left-back and centre-back, while Jewison Bennette has departed on loan. Here, though, we take a look at the main transfer headlines you may have missed today:

Romaine Mundle to Sunderland for £2million

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romaine Mundle is reportedly flying to the North East today for a medical at Sunderland.

Mundle came through the youth academy at Tottenham Hotspur and signed his first professional contract with the club back in May 2021 before leaving to join Standard Liege last year. The player trained with Spurs' first-team squad at times during his time in London and made the match-day squad for a UEFA Europa League match against F.C. Pacos de Ferreira in 2021.

However, during his time with Tottenham, the midfielder predominately played for the youth ranks in the team in Premier League 2 competition, scoring seven goals and providing four assists during the 2022-23 season. Mundle is primarily a winger comfortable playing off either flank. Mundle has made six appearances in the Belgian Pro League since joining Standard Liege last summer after signing a four-year deal. However, the player appears to be heading to Wearside on a permanent deal.

It is understood that Sunderland have agreed a fee of around £2million with Standard for the winger. Mundle rejected a long-term deal to leave Tottenham for Standard Liege as the player wanted to play regular football but now, the highly-rated attacker.

Alex Pritchard depature immenent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of outgoings, Mundle's arrival will signal the green light for the exit of Sunderland attacker Alex Pritchard, with the former Norwich man set for a reunion with former boss Tony Mowbray at Birmingham City. It is understood that a medical is expected today ahead of a deal. His contract at The Blues is expected to be until 2026.