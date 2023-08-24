Sunderland-linked Matthis Abline is said to be in "advanced talks" over a transfer move to Nantes, according to reports.

Albine, 20, has spent his career exclusively in France so far after coming through the academy at top division side Rennes.

The attacker played 25 times for the club since making his debut in 2021 and has enjoyed loan stints at Le Havre and Auxerre in recent seasons.

Le Parisien claimed earlier this summer that Albine - who has played several times for France's youth teams, including four times for their under-21 team - could be on the move this summer with Sunderland interested.

Reports in France have also claimed that Reims are keen alongside interest from Sunderland, Lorient and Strasbourg in Abline, who is rated at around £6.8million, with Nantes now entering the race according to Ouest-France.

Earlier this month, L’Équipe named Middlesbrough alongside Sunderland as amongst as many as five teams interested in taking the attacker on loan this season.

However, Ouest-France has now stated that Nantes are in "advanced talks" with their Rennes counterparts over a loan move with a permanent option for Abline.

Ouest–France reports that Abline would favour a move to Les Canaris despite the interest from Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the Championship.

The Black Cats are in the market for attackers and strikers with Ross Stewart still injured leaving inexperienced summer signing Luis Hemir as the club's only fit senior striker.