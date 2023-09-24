Transfer news: Manchester City eye highly-rated 16-year-old Sunderland prospect
Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young is attracting interest from treble winners Manchester City.
Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Sunderland starlet Matty Young, according to reports.
The 16-year-old Wearside-born Black Cats fan has risen through the ranks at the Academy of Light at double speed and played for Tony Mowbray's first-team during the club's pre-season tour of the USA.
Manchester City had shown interest previously in another Sunderland youth product, goalkeeper Toby Bell, before the 15-year-old eventually departed the North East for Premier League rivals Chelsea.
Young is currently on a scholarship contract at Sunderland and cannot sign professional terms until he turns 17 next month, meaning he is free to sign for another club should he choose to do so.
However, Manchester City and Sunderland would either have to reach an agreement in regard to compensation or the case would go to a tribunal.
Sunderland have managed to tie down several first-team stars this summer to new contracts including Dennis Cirkin, Anthony Patterson, Dan Ballard and Trai Hume whilst youngsters Chri Rigg and Tom Watson have been persuaded to stay amid transfer interest from elsewhere.
Young is seen as one of the best prospects from a hugely talented crop of young players, including Rigg, who won the under-15s National Floodlit Cup and then went on to push Manchester City all the way as they fell just short of the under-18 title in a quite outstanding campaign last time out.
Young began his footballing journey as a striker but has converted to goalkeeping duties and already stands at over 6ft tall.