Transfer news: Manager reacts as Sunderland team conclude deal for striker from North East rival

Sunderland Women have announced the signing of forward Danielle Brown.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 5th August 2022, 6:24 pm

Brown has rejoined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee and has signed a two-year deal after impressing whilst on-trial at the club during pre-season.

Speaking after confirming she has rejoined the club she represented as a youngster, Brown said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back here at Sunderland and especially with Mel and Steph, exceptional coaches who I have loved playing for previously.

“I feel like as a player I have matured a lot since being here before, so I can bring a lot more to the team and bring experience at this level whilst continuing to learn.

“My previous time at Sunderland saw me more in a defensive role, but I have been far more attacking since and I feel like I bring speed, skill and goal contributions to the side.”

Brown will wear the no.10 shirt for Sunderland this season whose next game is against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, August 14.

