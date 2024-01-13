The latest transfer gossip surrounding Sunderland with the Black Cats linked with another striker.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland and several of their Championship rivals have been linked with a deal for Luton Town striker John McAtee.

Sunderland signed four strikers during last summer's window: Elizier Mayenda, Luis Hemir Semedo, Mason Burstow and Nazairy Rusyn. However, the quartet have only fired home one goal between them in the first half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has led to speculation that transfer chiefs Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey will use the January window to add experience and quality to Sunderland's forward line as they battle for a top-six spot in the Championship.

And now, the Black Cats have been linked with McAtee, who is currently on loan at Barnsley in League One from Premier League side Luton Town. Fresh reports, however, have also suggested that Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are also interested.

Sunderland, alongside their Championship rivals, are thought to be interested in loaning the attacker until the end of the season. The 24-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a striker, is the older brother of Sheffield United player James McAtee.

The striker has netted nine times for The Tykes so far this season and has also chipped in three assists with his parent club Luton thought to be keen to see what their man can do at a higher level. Speculation is rife that The Hatters will cut short McAtee's loan at Barnsley early given the interest from Championship clubs.