Transfer news: Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers eye Sunderland-linked Premier League winger
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers are interested in a loan move for Sunderland-linked winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs credited with interest in the 21-year-old last summer, along with Leicester City and Ipswich Town before both clubs won promotion to the Premier League. Portsmouth and Hull have also been linked with Rak-Sakyi in recent months.
Following an impressive loan spell at Charlton during the 2022-23 season, Palace made the decision to keep Rak-Sakyi at Selhurst Park rather than loan him out for a second successive campaign. During his time in League One, Rak-Sakyi netted 15 goals in 49 outings altogether before heading back to Selhurst Park.
Yet, after picking up a hamstring injury in November, the winger was sidelined for five months and made just six Premier League appearances last term. However, Alan Nixon has now claimed that Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers are now also interested in the Premier League attacker during the summer window.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.