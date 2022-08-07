Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland had been linked with the ex-Everton and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper as cover and competition for Anthony Patterson.

The Black Cats have so far signed 24-year-old shot-stopper Alex Bass from Portsmouth as Patterson’s number two during the transfer window.

However, head coach Alex Neil is eyeing a third option between the sticks with ex-Manchester United man Jacob Carney set to spend the season with Sunderland’s youth side.

CADIZ, SPAIN - JULY 24: Joel Robles of Real Betis looks on during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de la Linea on July 24, 2021 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robles, 32, had been linked to the Stadium of Light but a report from the Daily Mail states the Spaniard will sign for Premier League outfit Leeds United on Monday.

Robles is said to have agreed an initial one-year deal at Elland Road and will provide back-up to Leeds’ Illan Meslier and youngster Kristoffer Klaesson in Jesse Marsch’s squad.