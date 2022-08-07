Sunderland had been linked with the ex-Everton and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper as cover and competition for Anthony Patterson.
The Black Cats have so far signed 24-year-old shot-stopper Alex Bass from Portsmouth as Patterson’s number two during the transfer window.
However, head coach Alex Neil is eyeing a third option between the sticks with ex-Manchester United man Jacob Carney set to spend the season with Sunderland’s youth side.
Robles, 32, had been linked to the Stadium of Light but a report from the Daily Mail states the Spaniard will sign for Premier League outfit Leeds United on Monday.
Robles is said to have agreed an initial one-year deal at Elland Road and will provide back-up to Leeds’ Illan Meslier and youngster Kristoffer Klaesson in Jesse Marsch’s squad.
The goalkeeper departed Real Betis in Spain last summer after stints with Wigan Athletic and Everton over the years.