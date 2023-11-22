News you can trust since 1873
Transfer news: Leeds United linked with £3.5m-rated Sunderland, Celtic, Rangers and Middlesbrough target

The latest Championship transfer news sees Leeds United linked with a reported Sunderland target.

By James Copley
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 06:58 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 06:59 GMT
Leeds United have been linked with reported Sunderland target Nathaniel Adjei.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough were said to be locked in a 'transfer race' for Adjei recently - with Preston North End also thought to be interested alongside Celtic and Rangers

The 21-year-old Ghanian defender is attracting interest from Championship clubs, according to national reports.

They state that the trio of second-tier clubs want the defender to help bolster their respective promotion pushes as they eye a spot in the 20-team Premier League.

It is also said that Rangers have sent scouts to watch Adjei, who plays for Hammarby IF in Allsvenskan, Sweden with fresh reports now also adding that Leeds United are keen.

It has been said that any club wanting to sign Adjei, would have to pay around £2.6million to £3.5 million mark for his signature.

Sunderland are well-stocked at centre-back with Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard Tony Mowbray's first choice currently. The Black Cats also have Nectar Triantis and Jensen Seelt alongside Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Tari Hume who can deputise in defence.

