Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have been linked with reported Sunderland target Nathaniel Adjei.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough were said to be locked in a 'transfer race' for Adjei recently - with Preston North End also thought to be interested alongside Celtic and Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old Ghanian defender is attracting interest from Championship clubs, according to national reports.

They state that the trio of second-tier clubs want the defender to help bolster their respective promotion pushes as they eye a spot in the 20-team Premier League.

It is also said that Rangers have sent scouts to watch Adjei, who plays for Hammarby IF in Allsvenskan, Sweden with fresh reports now also adding that Leeds United are keen.

It has been said that any club wanting to sign Adjei, would have to pay around £2.6million to £3.5 million mark for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad