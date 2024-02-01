Transfer news: Lazio reach 'verbal agreement' with club for highly-rated winger on deadline day
The latest Sunderland-related transfer news on deadline day with Lazio's interest in Jack Clarke set to end.
Lazio have come to a 'verbal agreement' over a deal for winger Ryan Kent during deadline day.
The Italian club had been heavily linked with a move for Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke and placed two bids for the former Leeds United man, which were both rejected.
However, Lazio have now moved on to other targets with Sky Italy now reporting that the club have now reached an agreement with Fenerbache for Kent, who signed for the Turkish club last summer after becoming a free agent.
Kent, formerly of Liverpool and Rangers, signed a four-and-a-half -year deal with Fenerbache las summer after his contract at the Ibrox Stadium expired but could be on the move again if personal terms can be agreed with Lazio.
Kent's move to Lazio will likely signal the end of the Italian club's interest in Clarke after their rejected bids earlier in the week, with the Sunderland man now likely to stay put until at least the summer.