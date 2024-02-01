Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lazio have come to a 'verbal agreement' over a deal for winger Ryan Kent during deadline day.

The Italian club had been heavily linked with a move for Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke and placed two bids for the former Leeds United man, which were both rejected.

However, Lazio have now moved on to other targets with Sky Italy now reporting that the club have now reached an agreement with Fenerbache for Kent, who signed for the Turkish club last summer after becoming a free agent.

Kent, formerly of Liverpool and Rangers, signed a four-and-a-half -year deal with Fenerbache las summer after his contract at the Ibrox Stadium expired but could be on the move again if personal terms can be agreed with Lazio.